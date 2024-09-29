Open Menu

UK Trade Commissioner's Visit To Strengthen UK-Pak Economic Ties: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Chairman UK-Pakistan Joint business Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, expressed that the upcoming

three-day visit of UK Trade Commissioner for Pakistan and the middle East, Oliver Christian, will

significantly enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Chairing a board of directors meeting here, he said during visit Oliver discussed the significance

of new partnership including strategic transnational education agreement with university of Essex

and collaboration between imperial health care NHS trust at the Novacare Hospital Islamabad.

He said these initiatives are set to deepen the UK’s investment in Pakistan’s healthcare and

education sectors.

He said the university of Essex partnership aims to provide Pakistani students

with access to world class education while the Novacare project will set a new standards in

healthcare facilities and care in the region.

He said Pakistan’s third largest trade partner the UK was committed to driving economic

development and addressing challenges that hold back growth.

He said the visit reinforces UK commitment to working together to unlock opportunities to benefit

both countries. He said British firms were not just operating in Pakistan, they were market leaders

in their respective sectors, trusted by millions of customers as household Names and making

a significant contribution to the economy.

