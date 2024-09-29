UK Trade Commissioner's Visit To Strengthen UK-Pak Economic Ties: Mian Kashif Ashfaq
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Chairman UK-Pakistan Joint business Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, expressed that the upcoming
three-day visit of UK Trade Commissioner for Pakistan and the middle East, Oliver Christian, will
significantly enhance economic and trade relations between the two countries.
Chairing a board of directors meeting here, he said during visit Oliver discussed the significance
of new partnership including strategic transnational education agreement with university of Essex
and collaboration between imperial health care NHS trust at the Novacare Hospital Islamabad.
He said these initiatives are set to deepen the UK’s investment in Pakistan’s healthcare and
education sectors.
He said the university of Essex partnership aims to provide Pakistani students
with access to world class education while the Novacare project will set a new standards in
healthcare facilities and care in the region.
He said Pakistan’s third largest trade partner the UK was committed to driving economic
development and addressing challenges that hold back growth.
He said the visit reinforces UK commitment to working together to unlock opportunities to benefit
both countries. He said British firms were not just operating in Pakistan, they were market leaders
in their respective sectors, trusted by millions of customers as household Names and making
a significant contribution to the economy.
