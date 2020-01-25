UrduPoint.com
UK Travel Advisory Good Omen For Tourism In Pakistan: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) ::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said the revised travel advisory issued by the United Kingdom for Pakistan was a good omen for tourism and showed trust in its security situation.

The stabilization of Pakistan's economy and improved security situation as a result of the present government's steps led the British government to review its travel advisory, he said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the British Airways had already restored its operations in Pakistan. All such developments showed an improved image of the country internationally as it would now become a tourists' destination in the current year. The people from across the globe wanted to visit Pakistan to enjoy its scenic spots and see heritage sites.

The UK's travel advisory would not only promote tourism but also attract investment in the tourism industry, he added.

Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision to develop the tourism industry on modern lines. The foreign investment in the sector would help upgrade tourism infrastructure, besides creating new opportunities in the service sector and more jobs for the educated unemployed, he added.

He said the United Nations had also recently upgraded Pakistan's status as a family station and hopefully other countries would also review their travel advisories in coming days.

He said Pakistan had briefed the recent Financial Action Task Force meeting in Beijing on actions taken in the last ten months, which were hailed by all its members except India ad it did not want Pakistan to come out of the grey list.

He expressed the hope that FATF's February 2020 meeting in Paris would turn out to be positive for Pakistan.

