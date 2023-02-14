UrduPoint.com

UK Vows To Support Pakistan’s Efforts To Fight Climate Change

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2023 | 05:17 PM

UK vows to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight climate change

The two-day show has been organized by Climate Finance Accelerator Pakistan programme and is funded by UK government.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) The United Kingdom on Tuesday expressed its commitment to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight climate change and build climate resilience.

The assurance was given by Acting British High Commissioner Martin Dawson while addressing a Climate Finance Accelerator's investors Road Show that started in Karachi on Tuesday.

The two-day show has been organized by Climate Finance Accelerator Pakistan programme and is funded by UK government.

The Acting British High Commissioner expressed the hope that seven selected projects under the programme will help to reduce pollution and create job opportunities in Pakistan.

Seven innovative low carbon projects from energy, transport, agriculture, forestry, waste management, e-mobility, and industrial and manufacturing sectors will be presented before the investors in the show tomorrow.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Agriculture Road Job United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Departme ..

Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Department in Sharjah holds annual bra ..

35 minutes ago
 Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

1 hour ago
 vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Shoul ..

Vivo V25 5G OR Samsung A53: Which Smartphone Should You Go For?

2 hours ago
 At least 10 years of economic emergency in the cou ..

At least 10 years of economic emergency in the country is inevitable. Khawaja R ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

Chief Of The Naval Staff Meets Us Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Get a chance to win PSL matches for free!

Get a chance to win PSL matches for free!

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.