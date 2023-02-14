UK vows to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight climate change

(@Abdulla99267510)

The two-day show has been organized by Climate Finance Accelerator Pakistan programme and is funded by UK government.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2023) The United Kingdom on Tuesday expressed its commitment to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight climate change and build climate resilience.

The assurance was given by Acting British High Commissioner Martin Dawson while addressing a Climate Finance Accelerator's investors Road Show that started in Karachi on Tuesday.

The Acting British High Commissioner expressed the hope that seven selected projects under the programme will help to reduce pollution and create job opportunities in Pakistan.

Seven innovative low carbon projects from energy, transport, agriculture, forestry, waste management, e-mobility, and industrial and manufacturing sectors will be presented before the investors in the show tomorrow.