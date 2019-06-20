UKPKCF welcomes UK decision to double Pakistan exports from 400 million to 1 billion pounds

(@imziishan)

The United Kingdom Pakistani Kashmiri Councillors Forum (UKPKCF) on Thursday appreciated United Kingdom government decision to double the available support for exports to Pakistan from 400 million pounds to 1 billion pounds as part of growing cooperation in economic terms between the two countries

"We welcome the decision of UK government for doubling Pakistani exports to UK from 400 million to 1 billion pounds mark which would not only benefit Pakistan but also, help deepen and further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two oldest friends", Hon. Alderman Mushtaq Lashari Coordinator UKPKCF told APP here Thursday.

Mushataq Lashari appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for effectively promoting the cause of Pakistan at the international levels before the senior leadership of the British government.

He said that the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to UK and his participation in the 4th review of Pakistan-UK enhanced strategic dialogue (ESD) would not only help further deepen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and UK but also help strengthen collaboration in the areas of trade and investment, security, education, cultural and development cooperation.

Mr.Lashari added that the United Kingdom was one of the oldest friends and development partner of Pakistan and high-level Ministerial visits would further strengthen existing friendly relations between the two countries.

He said around 1.5 million Pakistani diaspora was playing a constructive role in the politics, business and socio-economic development of the UK.

He said that Pakistani diaspora was also playing a vital role in the development of their country of origin (Pakistan) in terms of their investments and remittances, besides becoming a vital link for the promotion of Pak-UK relations.

Mushtaq Lashari said that Pakistani diaspora in UK also wanted to make investments in Pakistan for their own benefit and for the socio economic prosperity of Pakistan.

He added that such kind of visits would help interaction with British seniorleadership and share knowledge and experience in the fields of democracy, good governance and tolerance as UK was considered as one of the biggest democracies in the world.