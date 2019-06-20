UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UKPKCF Welcomes UK Decision To Double Pakistan Exports From 400 Million To 1 Billion Pounds

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:42 PM

UKPKCF welcomes UK decision to double Pakistan exports from 400 million to 1 billion pounds

The United Kingdom Pakistani Kashmiri Councillors Forum (UKPKCF) on Thursday appreciated United Kingdom government decision to double the available support for exports to Pakistan from 400 million pounds to 1 billion pounds as part of growing cooperation in economic terms between the two countries

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The United Kingdom Pakistani Kashmiri Councillors Forum (UKPKCF) on Thursday appreciated United Kingdom government decision to double the available support for exports to Pakistan from 400 million Pounds to 1 billion pounds as part of growing cooperation in economic terms between the two countries.

"We welcome the decision of UK government for doubling Pakistani exports to UK from 400 million to 1 billion pounds mark which would not only benefit Pakistan but also, help deepen and further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between the two oldest friends", Hon. Alderman Mushtaq Lashari Coordinator UKPKCF told APP here Thursday.

Mushataq Lashari appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for effectively promoting the cause of Pakistan at the international levels before the senior leadership of the British government.

He said that the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to UK and his participation in the 4th review of Pakistan-UK enhanced strategic dialogue (ESD) would not only help further deepen the bilateral relations between Pakistan and UK but also help strengthen collaboration in the areas of trade and investment, security, education, cultural and development cooperation.

Mr.Lashari added that the United Kingdom was one of the oldest friends and development partner of Pakistan and high-level Ministerial visits would further strengthen existing friendly relations between the two countries.

He said around 1.5 million Pakistani diaspora was playing a constructive role in the politics, business and socio-economic development of the UK.

He said that Pakistani diaspora was also playing a vital role in the development of their country of origin (Pakistan) in terms of their investments and remittances, besides becoming a vital link for the promotion of Pak-UK relations.

Mushtaq Lashari said that Pakistani diaspora in UK also wanted to make investments in Pakistan for their own benefit and for the socio economic prosperity of Pakistan.

He added that such kind of visits would help interaction with British seniorleadership and share knowledge and experience in the fields of democracy, good governance and tolerance as UK was considered as one of the biggest democracies in the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Business Shah Mehmood Qureshi Education Democracy Visit United Kingdom From Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Two big stalwarts confined in jail means law as ab ..

2 seconds ago

UN chief 'very concerned' over Iran's downing of ..

4 seconds ago

Railway minister seeks train collision report with ..

6 seconds ago

Pompeo, India Counterpart Discuss Security Amid Di ..

11 seconds ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Says US Lies About Drone ..

40 minutes ago

Minister distributes cheques among heads of culter ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.