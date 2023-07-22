Open Menu

Ukraine Desires To Strengthen Ties With Pakistan: Minister Kuleba

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Ukraine desires to strengthen ties with Pakistan: Minister Kuleba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that his government desires to further strengthen ties with Pakistan in all fields of mutual interests and seeks the Pakistani government's help for a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukraine war.

In an exclusive Interview on a private news channel, he reaffirmed the commitment of the people and the government of Ukraine to work closely with Pakistan to further strengthen their bilateral relations, especially in the field of defence in which Pakistan's defence capabilities are supposed to improve.

Minister further hailed Pakistan for maintaining a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite pressure from the West to take sides.

Minister Ukraine also thanked the Pakistani government for its great hospitality during his "productive" visit to the country.

Replying to a query, he explained that war will not be the reason to bury relations with neighbouring countries, adding, we want to enhance our friendship and visits to Pakistan and other neighbouring countries with an aim to bring stability to the region.

To another query, he explained before the start of the Ukraine and Russia crises thousands of Pakistani students were studying in Ukraine, adding, two years back Ukraine traders sought the help of Pakistan for ending flour and food-related crises.

He also emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue, adding, Pakistan's support will ensure peace and can bring peace to the region.

He underlined the need for Pakistan and Ukraine to respect "each other's aspirations, concerns and strategicinterests.

