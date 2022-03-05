UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Embassy Expresses Condolences With Martyr's Families Of Peshawar Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The Ukraine Embassy expressed its heartfelt condolences with the families of Peshawar attack martyrs and said that it was deeply shocked and saddened with the brazen terrorist attack inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Peshawar during Jumma prayer, claiming 63 innocent lives and wounding 200 people.

Ambassador of Ukraine to State Secretary of Pakistan Ms Olena Bordilovska said that "My deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of deceased, to all the Pakistani people. Wish speedy recovery to all injured and relief to all affected", said a press release.

Terrorism shall never be tolerated in any forms and manifestations in any country in any place of the Globe, she added.

