Ukraine marks three years of resistance against Russian invasion

Marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, diplomats, government officials, and international allies gathered in Islamabad for global solidarity with Ukraine. Hosted by the Embassy of Poland and co-sponsored by the embassies of the Czech Republic, France, Germany, and the European Union, the gathering sent a message of unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and its people’s resilience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, diplomats, government officials, and international allies gathered in Islamabad for global solidarity with Ukraine. Hosted by the Embassy of Poland and co-sponsored by the embassies of the Czech Republic, France, Germany, and the European Union, the gathering sent a message of unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and its people’s resilience.

In his address, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan, H.E. Markiian Chuchuk, reflected on the immense human cost of the war, which has left millions displaced, cities in ruins, and thousands dead. “Three years have passed since Russia launched its unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine—a brutal, bloody conflict that has tested the resilience of the Ukrainian people but has failed to break them,” he stated.

Chuchuk revealed staggering figures: nearly 15 million Ukrainians have been displaced, with over a million soldiers and civilians wounded or killed. Russian forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities daily, destroying homes, schools, hospitals, and energy infrastructure. Despite these hardships, Ukraine has held its ground, defending 82% of its territory against one of the world’s largest military forces.

Representing the European Union and several member states, European diplomats strongly condemned Russia’s aggression, describing it as a blatant violation of international law. The Polish ambassador, speaking on behalf of European allies, stressed the importance of standing firm against authoritarianism.

“We have stood with Ukraine because we cherish values that underpin humanity, peace, and equal rights for all nations,” he declared. “We will continue to support Ukraine militarily, economically, and diplomatically because we know that appeasing an aggressor only leads to further destruction.”

Ambassador Chuchuk emphasized that this war is not just fought with weapons but also with narratives. Russia has waged an extensive disinformation campaign, manipulating public perception and attempting to justify its invasion with false claims.

“Russia’s aggression is not about NATO or protecting Russian speakers—it is about erasing Ukrainian identity,” he stated.

“This war is a continuation of Moscow’s imperial ambitions, seeking to make Ukraine a vassal state.”

The consequences of the war extend far beyond Ukraine. The conflict has disrupted global food supply chains, with nearly 400 million people worldwide relying on Ukrainian grain exports. Ambassador Chuchuk highlighted how Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian agricultural shipments has put 70 million people at risk of hunger, particularly in Africa and Asia.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine remains committed to supporting global food security. Through President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, the country has delivered over 286,000 tons of agricultural goods to 13 nations in Africa and Asia, including humanitarian aid to Palestine and Syria.

While Pakistan has maintained a balanced diplomatic position, the event underscored the growing global expectation for stronger engagement in peace efforts.

To highlight Ukraine’s cultural resistance, the event featured a documentary and a photography exhibition titled “Culture vs. War.” The exhibition showcased the works of renowned photographers Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov and Serhii Mykhalchuk, capturing the destruction, resilience, and human spirit amidst war.

“These are real stories that give insight into the cultural impact of this war,” Ambassador Chuchuk noted. “They speak for themselves.”

As the war enters its fourth year, Ukraine remains committed to a peace based on justice, not submission. Ambassador Chuchuk emphasized that any resolution must uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, with firm international guarantees. He urged the global community to reject any negotiations that favor the aggressor.

“History has taught us that appeasement only emboldens dictators,” he warned. “The world must stand firm—because the outcome of this war will define global security for generations.”

The event concluded with reaffirmation of international solidarity with Ukraine, proving that even after three years of war, the world has not turned away. The fight continues—not just for Ukraine, but for the principles of sovereignty, justice, and peace.