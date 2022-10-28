Ukraine, Pakistan Shared Data on Making Nuclear Weapons - Russian Senator

Ukraine and Pakistan discussed technologies to create nuclear weapons, a senior Russian official said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Ukraine and Pakistan discussed technologies to create nuclear weapons, a senior Russian official said on Friday.

"Ukrainian specialists went to Pakistan and received a delegation from Pakistan to discuss technologies for creating nuclear weapons," Igor Morozov, a member of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy, said during a press conference on Ukraine's nuclear provocations.

Speaking about the possibility of Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" as a provocation, Morozov said that "the threat is real."

It is no secret that Ukraine has the technology to create a "dirty bomb," but faces issues with financing, Morozov noted.

The senator also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely discussed the topic of nuclear weapons with his partners from the US and the UK, adding that the US president can use low-power nuclear charges anywhere in the world without the consent of Congress.

On October 23, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called his French, UK, US and Turkish counterparts to express his concern that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb on its own territory, in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.

According to the sources, Kiev has already begun the practical implementation of this plan under the guidance of its Western curators, with the work to create the bomb already in the final stages.

A dirty bomb is a radiological weapon in form of a container with radioactive materials and an explosive charge. Such weapons disperse radioactive material over large areas when they explode, thus contaminating the environment and the population. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, if Ukraine detonates the "dirty bomb," radioactive isotopes will spread in the atmosphere to a range of up to 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) and can cover Poland.