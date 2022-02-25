UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Situation: PIA Chief Discusses Options To Evacuate Pakistani Students

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Ukraine situation: PIA chief discusses options to evacuate Pakistani students

PIA chief Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik on Friday talked to Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Major General (retd) Noel Israel Khokhar and discussed different options to evacuate the Pakistani students stranded there due to the prevailing situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :PIA chief Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik on Friday talked to Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Major General (retd) Noel Israel Khokhar and discussed different options to evacuate the Pakistani students stranded there due to the prevailing situation.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in a tweet, said currently the airspace of Ukraine was closed but various options were being worked out for safe evacuation of the Pakistani students.

He expressed confidence to find 'a way' in that regard and the national flag carrier was just a call away to carry out the airlift operation.

"I spoke to HE Gen Noel, our ambassador in Ukraine, he was wide awake with his full team in embassy, discussed various options to recover our students through #PIA, airspace is closed but working out various options In Sha Allah, we shall find a way, PIA is a call away," he tweeted.

