UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's GDP Falls 29.2 Pct In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Ukraine's GDP falls 29.2 pct in 2022

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) --:Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 29.2 percent in 2022, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Tuesday, citing an estimation by the country's economy ministry.

The economic decrease reflected depressed household consumption, a decline in investment activity, and negative pressure on export and import operations caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine's GDP performance last year was better than the initially estimated decline of 30.4 percent due to better-than-expected dynamics in the fourth quarter.

According to official statistics, Ukraine's real GDP declined by 31.4 percent year-on-year in October-December of 2022.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine

Recent Stories

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

18 minutes ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

33 minutes ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

1 hour ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

1 hour ago
 Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank f ..

Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.