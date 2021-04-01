UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Ambassador Calls On COAS

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:23 AM

Ukrainian Ambassador Markian Chuchuk Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Ukrainian Ambassador Markian Chuchuk Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation came under discussion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Ukraine in all domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both sides reiterated the commitment for expanding bilateral engagements through structured forums and regular exchanges, particularly with respect to defence cooperation.

