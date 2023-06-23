Ukrainian conflict impacts aid provision, PRCS steps in to assist Afghan migrant families

Pakistan Red Crescent society intending to initiate projects for Afghan migrant families residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on providing cash assistance as well as healthcare and education services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent society intending to initiate projects for Afghan migrant families residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on providing cash assistance as well as healthcare and education services.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Habib Malik, Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent, and Abidullah Khan, Secretary General, have stated that due to the Ukrainian conflict, there has been a decrease in financial aid from international organizations.

Secretary General Abidullah Khan emphasized that there is a shortage in providing monetary assistance. In response to this situation, Pakistan Red Crescent has taken on the responsibility of supporting Afghan migrant families in need.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that they have successfully completed distribution of cash assistance to over 5,000 Afghan migrant families residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The priority will now be given to Afghan families who are either unregistered or possess only Afghan citizenship cards, as they are considered more deserving.

Pakistan Red Crescent will collaborate with the Ministry of Safron and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to work together for the benefit of these families in the areas of health and education.

Chairman Habib Malik emphasized Pakistan Red Crescent's firmly belief in serving humanity without any discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, or nationality.

He expressed gratitude to Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari of Pakistan Red Crescent National Headquarters, acknowledging his efforts in initiating relief activities for Afghan migrant families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further stressed the need for additional measures in the fields of health and education for these families.

Secretary General Abidullah Khan highlighted that Afghan migrant families had previously been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the provision of financial aid to them.

Today, through collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, an additional amount of 15,000 Pakistani Rupees per family is being provided to 350 families.