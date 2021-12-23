UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Delegation Keen To Invest In Balochistan

A high level business delegation of Ukraine here on Thursday visited Balochistan House and expressed desire to invest in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :A high level business delegation of Ukraine here on Thursday visited Balochistan House and expressed desire to invest in the province.

The delegation was keen to invest in health, education, mining, fisheries and tourism sectors.

The delegation comprised Mariieta Balieva, Chief Executive Officer of Synk Medical Limited Liability Company, Dr Nadiia Makovetska, Chief Financial Officer and others, said a press release.

Hafiz Abdul Maji Secretary C&W Balochistan , Saeed Ahmed Sarparah Chief Executive officer, Balochistan board of Investment and Trade and Dr. Sajjad Baloch Chief Engineer briefed the delegation on investment potential, opportunities and facilitation in the province.

Mir Abdul Wahab Bizenjo and Chaudhry Shehzad were also present on the occasion.

The delegation thanked the government of Balochistan and wished to visit the province soon so that the investment plans could be finalized.

Secretary C&W Hafiz Abdul Majid and Chief Executive officer of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade Saeed Ahmed Sarpra welcomed the delegation on behalf of the Government of Balochistan and said that they would be provided all possible facilities and assistance in the province.

