Ukrainian FM arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba arrived here Thursday on his two-day maiden visit to Pakistan.

This is also the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ukraine in 1993.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received his Ukrainian counterpart on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both the foreign ministers held detailed talks covering diverse matters of interest. They also planted a sapling in the lawns of the Ministry.

Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, and higher education.

The visit is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.