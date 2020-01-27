UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Plane Row: Iranian President Threatened To Quit Unless IRGC Accepted Responsibility

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 03:09 PM

Ukrainian plane row: Iranian President threatened to quit unless IRGC accepted responsibility

The reports say that IRGC knew the incident of shooting down Ukrainian plane but did not disclose it to anyone even to President Rouhani who threatened to quit unless it accepted the responsibility.  

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened to quit unless the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took responsibility of shooting down Ukrainian plane , the reports said here on Monday.

The incident of shooting down Ukrainian plane which took place on January 8 brought was attributed to Iran which initially denied its role but later admitted that it was mistakenly was taken down and said that it was the mistake of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The reports said that Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was aware about the incident minutes after it happened but refused to disclose the information for few days and did not share even with President Rouhani.

All 176 passengers and crew were killed after Iranian forces shot down Ukrainian plane mistakenly soon after it took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. Iranian media say that the attack was carried out assuming that the plane was another attack by the US on Iran.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Threatened Tehran January Media From Share Airport

Recent Stories

Billie Eilish receives congrats messages for Gramm ..

26 minutes ago

Prime Minister, Imran Khan likely to launch Ehsaas ..

11 minutes ago

China sees more inclusive finance loans to small b ..

11 minutes ago

Woman litigant rape case: CivIL Judge Imtiaz Bhutt ..

11 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

41 minutes ago

China Extends New Year Holiday Until February 2 Ov ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.