Ukrainian plane row: Iranian President threatened to quit unless IRGC accepted responsibility

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that IRGC knew the incident of shooting down Ukrainian plane but did not disclose it to anyone even to President Rouhani who threatened to quit unless it accepted the responsibility.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened to quit unless the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took responsibility of shooting down Ukrainian plane , the reports said here on Monday.

The incident of shooting down Ukrainian plane which took place on January 8 brought was attributed to Iran which initially denied its role but later admitted that it was mistakenly was taken down and said that it was the mistake of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The reports said that Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was aware about the incident minutes after it happened but refused to disclose the information for few days and did not share even with President Rouhani.

All 176 passengers and crew were killed after Iranian forces shot down Ukrainian plane mistakenly soon after it took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. Iranian media say that the attack was carried out assuming that the plane was another attack by the US on Iran.