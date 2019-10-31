Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

UrduPoint.com
International Labor Organization (ILO) has started awareness campaign to check Human Trafficking in the country

International Labor Organization (ILO) has started awareness campaign to check Human Trafficking in the country.

According to an official, the main objective of the campaign was to avoid challenges associated with curbing the menace of human trafficking.

He said that the awareness campaign was implemented at national level, with a focus on high risk areas and would utilize several institutionalization tools to engage stakeholders.

He said that it was not easy for government and civil society including local community to work in close collaboration to fight human traffic and migrant smuggling without a concrete strategy.

He said that the campaign was important for protection and implementing preventive strategies, which would benefit victims of trafficking directly.

