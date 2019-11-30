UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK’s 92-year Old Cricketer, MCC Members Reminds PM Khan His Old Promise

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 04:52 PM

UK’s 92-year old cricketer, MCC members reminds PM Khan his old promise

Robert, former MCC member, gave message to Imran Khan that it was time to fulfill his years old promise of transforming Pakistan, saying that he is capable of doing it.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) A 92-year cricketer and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Member Robert on Saturday gave message to Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfill his promise of transforming Pakistan he made at Lord stadium many years ago.

In a video message to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Robert said that he served as member of MCC for over 25 years and said that he still remembered the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Lords cricket ground.

Robert while addressing PM Khan said: “I am Rober Dear and I am 25-year member of MCC.

I watched your batting and bowling both at Lords. You said when you are Prime Minister of Pakistan that you will transform Pakistan. I wish you good luck, because you are the leader who can do it. You have the personality and determination as you showed when you captained Pakistan and trove them to world champions. I wish you good luck for his promise. I also wish you good health because you are the leader who can transform Paksitan,”. Robert was sitting on a chair while his wife was standing just behind his chair who asked him to speak before the camera to record his message to Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister World Wife Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Young United talent gives Solskjaer food for thoug ..

4 minutes ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills in ..

4 minutes ago

Scientists from 20 countries to meet at COMSATS' w ..

4 minutes ago

IHC constitutes commission upon miserable plight ..

4 minutes ago

Science and Technology budget increased by 600 per ..

4 minutes ago

No Russians Hurt in The Hague Stabbing - Embassy

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.