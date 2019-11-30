UK’s 92-year old cricketer, MCC members reminds PM Khan his old promise

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) A 92-year cricketer and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Member Robert on Saturday gave message to Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfill his promise of transforming Pakistan he made at Lord stadium many years ago.

In a video message to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Robert said that he served as member of MCC for over 25 years and said that he still remembered the promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Lords cricket ground.

Robert while addressing PM Khan said: “I am Rober Dear and I am 25-year member of MCC.

I watched your batting and bowling both at Lords. You said when you are Prime Minister of Pakistan that you will transform Pakistan. I wish you good luck, because you are the leader who can do it. You have the personality and determination as you showed when you captained Pakistan and trove them to world champions. I wish you good luck for his promise. I also wish you good health because you are the leader who can transform Paksitan,”. Robert was sitting on a chair while his wife was standing just behind his chair who asked him to speak before the camera to record his message to Imran Khan.