UK's Amendment In Travel Guide To Pakistan Is Good Move: FO

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:50 PM

UK's amendment in travel guide to Pakistan is good move: FO

The spokesperson of Foreign office Ayesha Farooqi welcomed the UK's amendment in the travel guide to Pakistan and said that this is a good move by the UK towards friendly relations with Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th January, 2020) The spokesperson of Foreign office Ayesha Farooqi welcomed the UK's amendment in the travel guide to Pakistan and said that this is a good move by the UK towards friendly relations with Pakistan.

Ayesha Farooqi said in her message on social media that we hope that more British tourist, investors and citizen will turn to Pakistan after UK restores confidence in Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan has taken constructive measure to ensure many facilities and protection for international tourists this year.According to an estimate 484000 British citizens have visited in 2018. It is pertinent to mention here that weekly 22 flights fly to London from Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

