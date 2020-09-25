UrduPoint.com
UK’s Conservative Friends Of Kashmir Re-launched

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:54 AM

Seven members of the UK’s ruling Conservative Party has re-launched “The Conservative Friends of Kashmir”.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) Conservative Friends of Kashmir, a group of seven Members of Parliament (MPs) of the United Kingdom’s ruling Conservative Party, launched again “The Conservative Friends of Kashmir” on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Conservative Friends of Kashmir shared the photo of seven members of the group, with caption: “We have relaunched the Conservatives Friends of Kashmir. We campaign for self-determination and an end to human rights abuses in Kashmir and Jammu. There is growing support for our cause amongst Conservative MPs and activists. Follow us and our work!,”.

Responding to Conservative group’s decision, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan welcomed the group and appreciated its statement.

He tweeted: “We are immensely grateful to you for re-launching the Conservative Friends of Kashmir. Your voices shine ray of hope to the wounded Kashmiris in their darkest hours. Besieged, battered, disfranchised — they look towards you and your allies for justice,”.

James Daly, Paul Bristow, Jack Brereton, Steve Baker, Mark Eastwood, Sarah Britcliffe, and Antony Higginbotham are the members of the Tory MPs. The MPs belong to Constituencies of Pakistani populations and they had openly condemned Indian occupation and rights violations inside the occupied Kashmir.

