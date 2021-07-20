, ,

(@fidahassanain)

The Minister said that cases went up in current wave in UK at about the same rate as previous wave, but number of people needing hospitalization was much less due to high rate of vaccination achieved.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2021) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the UK was an excellent lesson of vaccination minimizing health impact of covid. See the graphs below.

The Minister said that cases went up in current wave in UK at about the same rate as previous wave, but number of people needing hospitalization was much less due to high rate of vaccination achieved.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar wrote: “UK is an excellent lesson of vaccination minimizing health impact of covid. See the graphs below. Cases have risen in current wave in UK at about the same rate as previous wave, but number of people needing hospitalization is much less due to high rate of vaccination achieved,”.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 144 coronavirus cases and five deaths during the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 caseload in the province has increased to 140,962 and the death toll has risen to 4,391.

Balochistan, meanwhile, has recorded 80 new cases and no deaths stemming from the virus. The province’s infection tally has risen to 29,190 and the death toll remains 319.

Punjab has recorded 382 Covid-19 infections and 11 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The province’s infection tally has risen to 351,000 and the death toll has climbed to 10,892.

Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have collectively reported 292 coronavirus cases and four deaths during the last 24 hours.

The breakdown of the cases and deaths is as follows:

Islamabad recorded 120 cases, AJK: 76 cases, 1 death and GB: 96 cases, 3 deaths.

The situation in other countries like Russia and Singapore was also worst due to COVID-19.

According to the reports, Singapore would halt restaurant dining and ban gatherings of more than two people for one month from Thursday, the health ministry said, as a further rise in coronavirus cases deals a blow to the country's reopening plans.

The restrictions would be reviewed in two weeks as the country nears its milestone of vaccinating two-thirds of its population by August 9, according to Reuters.

Singapore's daily new case numbers are only a fraction of those reported elsewhere in Southeast Asian, but the tightening of measures just days after easing them is a setback for an Asian business hub eager to move on from the pandemic.

Russia has reported 23,770 new Covid-19 cases, including 3,188 in Moscow, pushing the total number of cases confirmed during the pandemic to 6,006,536, reports Reuters.

The government has also reported 784 coronavirus-related deaths, including 101 in Moscow.

Russia is facing a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

India's coronavirus death toll is up to 10 times higher than the nearly 415,000 fatalities reported by authorities, likely making it the country's worst humanitarian disaster since independence, a United States research group has said.

The Centre for Global Development study's estimate is the highest yet for the carnage in the South Asian nation of 1.3 billion people, which is emerging from a devastating surge partly fuelled by the Delta variant in April and May.

The study — which analysed data from the start of the pandemic to June this year — suggested that between 3.4 million and 4.7m people had died from the virus, according to an AFP report.

“True deaths are likely to be in the several millions, not hundreds of thousands, making this arguably India's worst human tragedy since partition and independence,” the researchers said.