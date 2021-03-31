The One Health experts from Health Security Partner, International Development Agency (DAI), Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) gathered at National Veterinary Laboratory (NVL) for the Semi Virtual Seminar on Tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through One Health Approach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The One Health experts from Health Security Partner, International Development Agency (DAI), Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) gathered at National Veterinary Laboratory (NVL) for the Semi Virtual Seminar on Tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through One Health Approach.

The Seminar was attended by more than 50 participants virtually where the participants of the seminar were welcomed by Principal Scientific officer NVL Dr Sayed Imam Shah, said a media release.

"Fleming Fund has done tremendous Job in tackling AMR in Pakistan," said the Dr Mohd. Abu Baker Senior Scientific officer NVL, while addressing the participants.

"We have done a lot and still there is much more is needed to be done to cope up the challenges, of data mechanism, surveillance system," he added.

Dr Hamid Irshad Principal Scientific Officer, Animal Health Programme, NARC, while Presenting a real-life situation of wrong prescription given by the eye specialist said "if we want to tackle AMR, we need collaboration of Animal, Human and environment sector" Dr Khalid Naeem, One Health consultant the Fleming Fund Country Grant Pakistan- HSP, while highlighting the findings the Fleming Fund Country Grant, stressed that antimicrobial resistance the ability of microorganisms to adapt to medications such as antibiotics, rendering them ineffective.

Acknowledging that resistance to antimicrobial medicines was largely due to the inappropriate use of such drugs in the fields of public health, animal, food, agriculture and aquaculture sectors, Dr Usman Animal Health Surveillance Lead, HSP, Fleming Fund presented the Fleming Fund Country Grant Pakistan activities to strengthen AMR and AMU Surveillance in Pakistan.

While emphasizing that the phenomenon was already on the rise, Dr Farooq, Technical Lead One Health, HSP, Fleming Fund shared Fleming Fund Country Grant Pakistan activities on diagnostic harmonization and laboratory Capacity Strengthening.

Several participants representing Government, civil society and the Animal Health industry underscored the need for more committed investment in antibiotic research and development, pointing out that while some new antibiotics had been developed most were found to be toxic to animal, humans as well as for environment.