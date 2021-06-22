(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :UK's Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

High Commissioner of UK to Pakistan Christian Turner was also present.

Lord Tariq Ahmad appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to overcome environmental degradation and the adoption of zigzag technology at brick kilns. He also appreciated its steps for overcoming the corona pandemic and said the provincial government had adopted environment-friendly policies, adding that the government's anti-corona steps were praise-worthy. Meanwhile, splendid work had been done in the health sector and the UK would continue its cooperation with the Punjab government in health, education, tourism and other sectors, he added.

CM Usman Buzdar said Pakistan and UK were important partners in the journey of development and the Punjab government appreciated UK's cooperation in improving the social sector. The Punjab government had started a universal health insurance programme to provide universal health coverage to every citizen by the end of this year, he said.

Meanwhile, mother and child hospitals were being constructed in remote areas and a huge amount was allocated for the health sector in the new budget, he added.

The CM said the corona positive cases' ratio was sufficiently decreasing due to governmental steps and it had also been planned to ply electric buses under the Punjab Green Development programme. The scope of Rescue-1122 had been expanded to the level of tehsils and the Punjab government was, soon, going to start air ambulance as well, he added.

Along with it, the CM added that tremendous work had been done for the promotion of tourism as Punjab had a lot of potential for religious tourism. The religious minorities enjoyed equal rights and Punjab was willing to further promote its ties with the UK in different sectors, he further said.

The CM also presented the gift of a traditional stick to Lord Tariq Ahmad.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmin Rashid, chairman P&D, CEO PBIT and others were also present.