ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday told the National Assembly that the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom repatriated 250 million dollars to Pakistan with the help of its Assets Recovery Unit (ARU).

Responding to Marriyum Aurangzeb in the National Assembly during Question Hour, he said that the NCA worked on cases of corruption and the transfer of money to Pakistan was just tip of the iceberg.

He said opposition should ask questions from their leader Shehbaz Sharif about the allegations of corruption against him.

The minister asked MNA Khurram Dastgir to put a fresh question when he was questioned to confirm whether the amount of $ 250 million sent to Pakistan was transferred to the account of Supreme Court.

In a written reply, the government informed the House that during financial year 2018-2109, an amount of Rs 15.338 million had been incurred, out of the budget of Assets Recovery Unit.

During financial year 2019-20, an amount of Rs 8.282 million had incurred up to October 2019 as per reconciled figures of the Assets Recovery Unit with Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR), he added. These expenses include salaries of asset recovery unit officers and staff.

He said the federal cabinet in its meeting held on September 5, 2018 approved the establishment of Assets Recovery Unit under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar with representation from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and private sector for recovery of unlawful assets abroad.

Assets Recovery Unit, being a coordinating unit, provided a forum to law enforcement agencies and relevant institutions to trace and detect new cases and fast track all existing cases targeting eventual repatriation of unlawfully acquired offshore assets, he added.

The aforementioned agencies and organizations eventually recover the amount, either through taxation or plea bargain or direct recovery and repatriation to the government exchequer as the case may be. The details were available with the agencies and organizations.

It was informed that the Prime Minister was the authority who had approved foreign visits out of the budget of the recovery unit. Local visits of officers of the unit were approved by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability.

The Auditor General of Pakistan, being the constitutional authority, haddecided to conduct audit of the Assets Recovery Unit. So, audit, planningand execution rested with the Auditor General.