Ulasi Taroon Online Workshops Continue Youth Leadership Development

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The latest rounds of Ulasi Taroon Online Youth Capacity Building Workshops discussed the topics of "The Art of Reasoning and Critical Thinking", Rule of Law and Social Cohesion" during the eighth and ninth rounds, respectively, with around 35 youth leaders from different public and private sector universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the event was held as part of the Center for Research and Security Studies' (CRSS) efforts to continue to cultivate the young through online conduits for communication, in the absence of physical platforms of youth engagement and development during COVID-19 times.

"The only safeguard against reasoning ill is the habit of reasoning well; familiarity with the principles of correct reasoning, and practice in applying those principles" (John Stuart Mill).

This was quoted by Dr. Shuja Ahmad, Chairman, Department of Philosophy, University of Peshawar while setting the keynote for his presentation on critical thinking during the ninth round.

He noted that critical thinking was about using logic and critical inquiry to gather and connect the available information and draw inferences.

This kind of thinking was also called the process of reasoning where an argument was an expression of reasoning in words.

Making arguments with reasoning devoid of logic and critical thinking represents bad reasoning and flaw in an argument means flaw in the reasoning and thinking.

Syed Saad Ali Shah, Advocate, Peshawar High Court, discussed how rule of law spelled out with regard to social cohesion during the eighth round of UlasiTaroon Workshops.

He noted that rule of law was a fundamentally essential prerequisite for social peace, harmony and stability. Giving up on and failure to observe rule of law only leads to chaos in the society and serves as a fault line that can make citizens vulnerable to the push and pull factors of radicalization.

Only by the citizens' active role in the communal development could rule of law be expected to strengthen. Such responsible citizenship required collective vision and shared goals of development and prosperity that the members of the community achieve by banding together, he added.

"It is very important to discuss in the universities setting, how active citizenship spells out with regard to rule of law. Students should resort to volunteerism to solve the issues of communal concern and as an avenue for participation in the democratic processes and civic engagement,"Syed Saad opined.

