Ulasi Taroon Online Youth Capacity Building programme focused on peace building, conflict resolution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The latest rounds of Ulasi Taroon Online Youth Capacity Building Workshops discussed the topics of "Peace building and Conflict Resolution", "Diversity and Quaid's Vision", "Art, Culture and Social Cohesion" during the tenth, eleventh and twelfth rounds, respectively, with around 60 youth leaders from different public and private sector universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, these events were held as part of the Center for Research and Security Studies' (CRSS) efforts to continue to cultivate the young through online conduits for communication, in the absence of physical platforms of youth engagement and development during COVID-19 times.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait, Syed Sajjad Haider, noted during the eleventh round that Quaid-e-Azam with his vision for Pakistan believed in a democratic country with inclusive and impartial government, religious freedom, rule of law and equality for all.

He always stressed upon tolerance and mutual respect regardless of different backgrounds of people.

"We can also develop in sync with the developed countries around the world through acceptance of diversity and using it as strength, instead of divider." The minorities were as much of equal citizens as majorities and equally entitled to fundamental human rights guaranteed by the constitution.

Only by their inclusion,social cohesion could be strengthened. The societies that lack tolerance was more vulnerable to conflict and disintegration.

Mutual cooperation mechanism among the citizens along with their shared goals and common objectives were essential itself for socio-political and economic progress.

For democratic development, we must equip our citizens with the peace building tools like dialogue, and sensitize them on the core constitutionals values of peace and cohesion.

Another important aspect of development was accountability mechanism where everyone was indiscriminately subjected to law.

Rule of law was upheld in the societies with across the board accountability. The youth should learn about their rights and responsibilities to be able to hold their elected representatives accountable.

The veteran actor Firdous Jamal, while speaking during the twelfth round, noted that the need for communication and dialogue was greater than ever in the times of conflict and disagreement. Only by the culture of dialogue, we could prevent and resolve conflicts. The ability to articulate one's point of view was extremely essential to resolve misunderstandings and live in harmony with each other. Being articulate � communicating effectively � was a critical soft skill for conflict resolution of peaceful coexistence.

Culture was the reflection of a society. The culture of Pakistan was known around the world for its hospitality, cooperation and exceptional resilience in the times of crises. As responsible citizens, we should all portray the positive sides of Pakistan that make us proud and we should all celebrate and promote. Intercultural interactions are critical to harness cultural diversity as a connector, and for shared goals of peace and prosperity.While we should keep our culture alive, we should also be open to adopt the best practices of other cultures.

Muhammad Asfandyar Marwat, Lecturer, Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Peshawar�noted that the biggest threat to equality was inequality anywhere no matter how insignificant.

Peace comes through equal citizenry and social inclusion of all the citizens without any discrimination of color, cast or creed. Denying citizens their fundamental human rights was detrimental to peace and cohesion.

Peace was not a one-off event, rather a regular activity that responsible citizens undertake on daily basis in the best interest of their community and larger national interest.