UlasiTaroon Online workshops continue to empower youth during pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The third and fourth rounds of UlasiTaroon Online Workshops discussed the topics of Rule of Law and Interfaith Harmony with around 40 youth leaders from different public and private sector universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The events were held as part of the Center for Research and Security Studies' (CRSS) efforts to continue to cultivate the young through online conduits for communication, in the absence of physical platforms of youth engagement and development.

The third round discussed the challenges of rule of law especially during the COVID-19 times and the role of youth as responsible citizens and the hope of the nation.

Waqar Ahmad Kharal, SSP Operations Mardan said that the concept of rule of law since its inception has underscored that everyone is subject to law no matter how powerful, an idea that underpins equality and indiscriminate accountability in the society.

Discussing the fundamental principles of rule of law, Kharal said that equality before the law is most essential prerequisite for rule of law and the law should be implemented across the board.

Rule of law faces some challenges during the COVID-19 times.

Most importantly, lack of awareness in the society regarding the seriousness of coronavirus where the citizens do not comply with the government's regulations about social distancing and other safety precautions.

Hasan Madni, a religious scholar noted that just like other professions, youth should also aspire to become religious leaders and aim to fulfill those peace building roles and responsibilities that they think the religious fraternity is not fulfilling at the moment.

They should promote the discourse embedded in the tolerance perspective about inter-religious and intra-religious trust and respect.

Youth leaders have a significant potential to promote social cohesion among diverse religious communities. They should engage with the diverse religious fraternity and address the mis-perceptions about the minority faiths and that how every religion promotes peace, humanity and love.

Shagufta Khalique, an Educationist, noted that COVID-19 is a serious challenge and has disrupted the entire range of social activities but the youth stills remains a relevant actor for social change and development.