UrduPoint.com

Ulema Agree Policies Of Population Welfare Department: Maulana Mujeeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:43 PM

Ulema agree policies of Population Welfare department: Maulana Mujeeb

Population Welfare Department Mansehra on Wednesday organized a day-long seminar on the engagement of ulema/religious leaders on the issue of family planning where 30 ulema of different factions participated

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Population Welfare Department Mansehra on Wednesday organized a day-long seminar on the engagement of ulema/religious leaders on the issue of family planning where 30 ulema of different factions participated.

Maulana Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, District Khatib Mansehra while expressing his views on family planning in the light of teachings of islam said, "We totally agree with the Population Welfare Department's policy regarding family planning and would convey this message to everyone".

District Population Welfare Officer Mansehra Saifur Rehman speaking on the occasion said that the training workshop was of a great importance and detailed understanding of Islamic principles on the issue of family planning was imperative.

He expressed the hope that the participants would have taken full advantage of the seminar, several ambiguities and many problems would have been resolved after detailed discussion.

He said, "We are aware of the growing population of the country and the Population Welfare Department was working in collaboration with Muslim scholars, who are one of the pillars of our society to create awareness about the problems and solutions to the problems arising from the increasing population.

Related Topics

Population Welfare Mansehra Muslim Family From

Recent Stories

'Specialized School of Tactics' established for po ..

'Specialized School of Tactics' established for policemen

4 minutes ago
 Parliament elects Social Democrats' Andersson as S ..

Parliament elects Social Democrats' Andersson as Sweden's first woman PM

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong holds int'l conference on technological ..

Hong Kong holds int'l conference on technological developments, investment oppor ..

4 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister Fo ..

Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time in History

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand Announces Border Reopening Plan - Offi ..

New Zealand Announces Border Reopening Plan - Official

17 minutes ago
 Four of a family gunned down in Sheikhupura

Four of a family gunned down in Sheikhupura

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.