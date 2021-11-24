Ulema agree policies of Population Welfare department: Maulana Mujeeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Population Welfare Department Mansehra on Wednesday organized a day-long seminar on the engagement of ulema/religious leaders on the issue of family planning where 30 ulema of different factions participated

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Population Welfare Department Mansehra on Wednesday organized a day-long seminar on the engagement of ulema/religious leaders on the issue of family planning where 30 ulema of different factions participated.

Maulana Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, District Khatib Mansehra while expressing his views on family planning in the light of teachings of islam said, "We totally agree with the Population Welfare Department's policy regarding family planning and would convey this message to everyone".

District Population Welfare Officer Mansehra Saifur Rehman speaking on the occasion said that the training workshop was of a great importance and detailed understanding of Islamic principles on the issue of family planning was imperative.

He expressed the hope that the participants would have taken full advantage of the seminar, several ambiguities and many problems would have been resolved after detailed discussion.

He said, "We are aware of the growing population of the country and the Population Welfare Department was working in collaboration with Muslim scholars, who are one of the pillars of our society to create awareness about the problems and solutions to the problems arising from the increasing population.