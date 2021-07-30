UrduPoint.com

Ulema Agree To Observe Muharram Under Strict COVID-19 SOPs: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Ulema agree to observe Muharram under strict COVID-19 SOPs: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday held a special session to work out arrangements for managing the month of Muharram-ul-Haram where ulema from all schools of thought agreed to observe the holy month under strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on arrangements for Muharram.

The Ulema or religious scholars from Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar attended the meeting while Ulema from other provinces joined the meeting through video link.

The forum participants were apprised of the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic in the country, vaccination campaign and the need to follow Corona SOPs during meetings and processions regarding Muharram.

All the participants in the forum agreed that Muharram would be observed with devotion and respect under strict COVID-19 safety protocol and SOPs.

The management of religious gatherings would ensure the implementation of SOPs during the administration of gatherings, processions, and other ceremonies, it added.

During Muharram, the Ulema would play their full role in the ongoing vaccination campaign at the government level.

Besides, implementation of SOPs and taking precautionary measures the Ulema also ensured implementation of safety guidelines during Muharram as per the rules laid down by the NCOC.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Rawalpindi All From Government Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Interior Minister's visit to Siachen cancelled due ..

Interior Minister's visit to Siachen cancelled due to harsh weather

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt won't be allowed to impose complete loc ..

Sindh Govt won't be allowed to impose complete lockdown: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

5 minutes ago
 Palestine Wants to Organize Abbas's Visit to Russi ..

Palestine Wants to Organize Abbas's Visit to Russia Once Pandemic Allows - Ambas ..

5 minutes ago
 Myanmar Military Killed at Least 930 Civilians Sin ..

Myanmar Military Killed at Least 930 Civilians Since February 1 Coup - United Na ..

5 minutes ago
 US Senate Votes 66-28 to Start Debate on $1Tln Inf ..

US Senate Votes 66-28 to Start Debate on $1Tln Infrastructure Deal

35 minutes ago
 ANP issues show cause notices to two former MPAs

ANP issues show cause notices to two former MPAs

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.