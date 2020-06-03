Ulema appeal for preventions against COVID-19

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Darul Afta Pakistan have appealed to masses to observe preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic strictly as the number of COVID-19 patients are rising across country alarmingly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Darul Afta Pakistan have appealed to masses to observe preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic strictly as the number of COVID-19 patients are rising across country alarmingly.

In a joint statement issued here on Wednesday, the leadership of PUC and Darul Afta Pakistan urged people to ensure implementation of the directions issued by the government against coronavirus pandemic. They said that mosques and seminaries were fully cooperating with the government in the wake of increasing suspects of the virus.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and other ulema said that people should ensure safety of one another in accordance with the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.