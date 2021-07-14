Ulema assure complete cooperation for promoting peace in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :District Peace Committee (DPC) on Wednesday reiterated to maintain and promote brotherhood and peaceful environment in the city during Eid-ul-Azha.

In a meeting of DPC, Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi along with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Wasim, Ulema said that huge responsibility lied on Ulema for maintaining peace and discourage extremism.

DC said that peaceful environment of Khanewal was exemplary, adding that all possible measures would be taken to ensure tight security arrangements during Eid.

On the occasion, Ulema vowed to extend maximum cooperation towards the police and district administration for maintaining peace.

DPO Muhammad Ali said that masses should cooperate with police for maintaining law and order, adding thatUlmas can play vital role by addressing the lesson of brotherhood during sermons.