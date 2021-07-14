UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Assure Complete Cooperation For Promoting Peace In District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Ulema assure complete cooperation for promoting peace in district

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :District Peace Committee (DPC) on Wednesday reiterated to maintain and promote brotherhood and peaceful environment in the city during Eid-ul-Azha.

In a meeting of DPC, Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi along with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Wasim, Ulema said that huge responsibility lied on Ulema for maintaining peace and discourage extremism.

DC said that peaceful environment of Khanewal was exemplary, adding that all possible measures would be taken to ensure tight security arrangements during Eid.

On the occasion, Ulema vowed to extend maximum cooperation towards the police and district administration for maintaining peace.

DPO Muhammad Ali said that masses should cooperate with police for maintaining law and order, adding thatUlmas can play vital role by addressing the lesson of brotherhood during sermons.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Khanewal Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan opens up about ‘nose job’

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

18 minutes ago

Sindh announces to close indoor dine-in, schools, ..

23 minutes ago

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 520 prisoners ahead of ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.