UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Assures Compliance Of Covid-19 SOPs In Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Ulema assures compliance of Covid-19 SOPs in Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Kohat , Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Divisional Ulema Committee at his office to ensure Covid-19 SOPs during holly month of Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai Kurram, Kohat and Karak, District Police Officer ( DPO) Kohat and eminent scholars of the five districts also attended the meeting.

The Commissioner Kohat while speaking at the meeting said that keeping in view severity of the pandemic in third wave of coronavirus, it was necessary to observe SOPs during the month of Ramazan especially in Taraweh Ramadan prayers.

He said that stern adherence to SOPs like wearing masks, washing hands ,using sanitizers and social distancing was essential to effectively prevent the spread of the virus.

All the scholars from various schools of thought assured their full support to follow Covid-19 SOPs during prayers timings in Ramazan.

Related Topics

Police Hangu Kohat Karak From Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

16 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

27 minutes ago

86,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

27 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund, ECI partner to boost export capabili ..

42 minutes ago

Tourist police for capital on the cards : Sh Rashi ..

34 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks provinces to ensure implementation ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.