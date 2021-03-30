Ulema assures compliance of Covid-19 SOPs in Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Kohat , Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with Divisional Ulema Committee at his office to ensure Covid-19 SOPs during holly month of Ramazan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai Kurram, Kohat and Karak, District Police Officer ( DPO) Kohat and eminent scholars of the five districts also attended the meeting.

The Commissioner Kohat while speaking at the meeting said that keeping in view severity of the pandemic in third wave of coronavirus, it was necessary to observe SOPs during the month of Ramazan especially in Taraweh Ramadan prayers.

He said that stern adherence to SOPs like wearing masks, washing hands ,using sanitizers and social distancing was essential to effectively prevent the spread of the virus.

All the scholars from various schools of thought assured their full support to follow Covid-19 SOPs during prayers timings in Ramazan.