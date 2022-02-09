UrduPoint.com

Ulema Assures District Administration For Implementation Of Coronavirus Vaccination In Maddressas

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Ulema assures district administration for implementation of Coronavirus vaccination in maddressas

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that Ulema should cooperate with the administration and vaccination teams in ensuring Polio and Tetanus vaccination of students studying in madrassas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that Ulema should cooperate with the administration and vaccination teams in ensuring Polio and Tetanus vaccination of students studying in madrassas.

He expressed these views in a meeting with District Khatib Maulana Abdul Wajid and Ulema of other mosques.

The DC said that the services of Ulema regarding Coronavirus and Polio vaccination are valuable and the esteemed Ulema has played their role in making the vaccination process a success by supporting the government and the administration.

He said that Ulema should assist the administration and the health department in ensuring vaccination of students in their respective madrassas to control further spread of Coronavirus new variant Omicron.

Tariq Marwat asked the religious scholars to teach the people about the importance of vaccination and the steps to be taken by the government during the sermons of Juma.

All Ulema assured their cooperation in the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in mosques and madrassas and the vaccination of students.

The meeting was attended by District Khatib Maulana Abdul Wajid, Mufti Jafar Tayyar Maqbool Awan and other religious scholars. Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio Abbottabad Mufti Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President for further simplifying registration pro ..

President for further simplifying registration procedure for foreign companies

41 seconds ago
 Coordination among NADR, Local Govt. Information D ..

Coordination among NADR, Local Govt. Information Dept urged for succession certi ..

43 seconds ago
 Drugmaker GSK logs slumping annual profits

Drugmaker GSK logs slumping annual profits

44 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues revised sch ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues revised schedule of KP's second phase LG ..

46 seconds ago
 17 criminals arrested; cash and valuables recover ..

17 criminals arrested; cash and valuables recovered

4 minutes ago
 ACE Pb makes recovery of Rs 422 mln in January

ACE Pb makes recovery of Rs 422 mln in January

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>