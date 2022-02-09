Ulema assures district administration for implementation of Coronavirus vaccination in maddressas

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that Ulema should cooperate with the administration and vaccination teams in ensuring Polio and Tetanus vaccination of students studying in madrassas

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that Ulema should cooperate with the administration and vaccination teams in ensuring Polio and Tetanus vaccination of students studying in madrassas.

He expressed these views in a meeting with District Khatib Maulana Abdul Wajid and Ulema of other mosques.

The DC said that the services of Ulema regarding Coronavirus and Polio vaccination are valuable and the esteemed Ulema has played their role in making the vaccination process a success by supporting the government and the administration.

He said that Ulema should assist the administration and the health department in ensuring vaccination of students in their respective madrassas to control further spread of Coronavirus new variant Omicron.

Tariq Marwat asked the religious scholars to teach the people about the importance of vaccination and the steps to be taken by the government during the sermons of Juma.

All Ulema assured their cooperation in the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs in mosques and madrassas and the vaccination of students.

The meeting was attended by District Khatib Maulana Abdul Wajid, Mufti Jafar Tayyar Maqbool Awan and other religious scholars. Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal was also present in the meeting.