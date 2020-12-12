UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Assures Support To Implement Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 08:58 PM

Ulema assures support to implement corona SOPs

The Ulema on Saturday assured full support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) to check spread of pandemic and educating people about challenges due to second wave of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Ulema on Saturday assured full support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) to check spread of pandemic and educating people about challenges due to second wave of coronavirus.

The assurance was given in a meeting convened by the Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department on the directives of Chief Secretary regarding devising a strategy for combating the current surge in Covid-19 and ensuring the compliance of SOPs.

The meeting chaired by Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department , Shahid Sohail was attended by Chief Khateeb , Maulana Muhammad Ismail, district/tehsil Khutaba , Aima of Auqaf department and other officials.

Secretary Auqaf informed the participants about the grim situation and severity of the current corona pandemic and elaborated the role of Ulema in educating and convincing the masses to follow SOPs devised the government.

He highlighted the importance of Auqaf department to ensure implementation of SOPs and monitoring.

Chief Khatteb Auqaf said that all eyes were on Ulema in present situation and they should become a role model for the nation.

Mufti Shafi Ullah, District Khateeb Kohat, representing all Khutaba Auqaf proposed that the respective district administration may also be directed to simultaneously ensure of SOPs in markets and madaris.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi , Imam historical Masjid Muhabat Khan, ensured the government of unconditional support of Ulema in the fight against Coronavirus and informed that all Ulema in the country are united and agreed on his issue.

At the end of meeting, Secretary Auqaf said that guidelines chalked out after consultation with Ulema would be shared with government for effective implementation of SOPs against coronavirus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Minority Kohat May Market Mosque All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt following policy to provide basic facilities ..

12 seconds ago

Palestine to Receive Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 V ..

13 seconds ago

JI struggling for Islamic revolution through educa ..

15 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expresse ..

13 minutes ago

Red Cross Delivers Medical Supplies, Emergency Goo ..

13 minutes ago

RIO urges parents to vaccinate their children

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.