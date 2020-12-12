Ulema assures support to implement corona SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The Ulema on Saturday assured full support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) to check spread of pandemic and educating people about challenges due to second wave of coronavirus.

The assurance was given in a meeting convened by the Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department on the directives of Chief Secretary regarding devising a strategy for combating the current surge in Covid-19 and ensuring the compliance of SOPs.

The meeting chaired by Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Department , Shahid Sohail was attended by Chief Khateeb , Maulana Muhammad Ismail, district/tehsil Khutaba , Aima of Auqaf department and other officials.

Secretary Auqaf informed the participants about the grim situation and severity of the current corona pandemic and elaborated the role of Ulema in educating and convincing the masses to follow SOPs devised the government.

He highlighted the importance of Auqaf department to ensure implementation of SOPs and monitoring.

Chief Khatteb Auqaf said that all eyes were on Ulema in present situation and they should become a role model for the nation.

Mufti Shafi Ullah, District Khateeb Kohat, representing all Khutaba Auqaf proposed that the respective district administration may also be directed to simultaneously ensure of SOPs in markets and madaris.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi , Imam historical Masjid Muhabat Khan, ensured the government of unconditional support of Ulema in the fight against Coronavirus and informed that all Ulema in the country are united and agreed on his issue.

At the end of meeting, Secretary Auqaf said that guidelines chalked out after consultation with Ulema would be shared with government for effective implementation of SOPs against coronavirus.