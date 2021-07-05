Ulema Board playing role for religious harmony in society: Tahir Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Chairman Mutahidda Ulema board Punjab (MUB) Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Monday said that the law enforcement agencies deserved appreciation for arresting the perpetrators and facilitators of Johar Town blast by pitching in exemplary efforts.

Addressing a press conference here at Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies, he said that some extremist elements wanted to create unrest and instability in the country ahead of the month of Moharram, adding that FIR had been registered against those who were involved in disrespect of religious figures.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said that no case of religious extremism was reported for last seven months, adding that incidents related to "Islamophobia" were consistently being reported in European countries.

Efforts were being made to resolve the matters of minorities in the country, he maintained.

He said that Pakistan rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism,and there was need to resolve all issues by dialogue as Pakistan did not want influx of refugees, adding that role of Pakistan would be of more important after complete departure of US led forces from Afghanistan.

The world community appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for peace in Afghanistan,he said, adding that Premier presented the true picture of islam to the international community. "Those criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan could not win even 10 seats in elections", he asserted.

The Special Representative said that fact based modern curriculum was being introduced in madaris, adding "the Mutahidda Ulema Board has no affiliation with any private publisher as the Board reviewed only the books referred by Punjab Text Book Board". The critics should consider and investigate all the aspects before criticizing the Board, he maintained.

Mutahidda Ulema Board members Allama Hussain Akbar and Ziaullah Bukhari also spoke on the occasion.