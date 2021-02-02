Ulema call for following family planning in society

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Ulema hailing from different schools of thought stressed on masses to follow family planning under Islamic rules and principles, during a day-long training workshop arranged by Population department here Tuesday.

Moulana Abdul Mabood Azad said Deen islam gave lesson for adopting good measures to protect our lives.

He said nature of a prosperous family was directly linked with keeping good health of the family members. He said lack of thinking about family planning left adverse effects on lives of both child and mother.

Qari Zafar Kusar, Pir Afzal Qadri, Qari Aslam Lashari, Moulana Asadullah, Moulana Imdad Ali and others termed a fruitful society was closely associated to observing family planning measures.

Population Welfare Officer Muhammad Nasir said family retained central position in Islamic society. A healthy woman could bring up a healthy family, he maintained.