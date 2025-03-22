Open Menu

Ulema Call For Official Holiday On Martyrdom Anniversary Of Hazrat Ali (RA)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Ulema call for official holiday on martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A seminar was held in Abbottabad to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (RA), emphasizing his contributions to islam and governance. The event, organized by Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat at the Abbottabad Press Club.

Addressing the gathering, renowned religious scholar Mufti Umar Haidari stated that successful governments rely on advisors like Hazrat Ali (RA), citing the leadership of the first three caliphs as an example. He called for declaring the 21st of Ramadan a national public holiday, similar to Ashura (10th Muharram), in honor of Hazrat Ali’s (RA) martyrdom.

Speakers including Maulana Abdullah Abbasi, Mufti Jafar Tayyar Maqbool Awan, and Divisional President Haji Muhammad Nawaz Khan.

Scholars highlighted Hazrat Ali’s (RA) legacy of justice, wisdom, and sacrifice, urging the government to take legislative steps to protect the honor of Islamic figures.

Participants also condemned blasphemy against sacred personalities under the pretense of freedom of expression and called on authorities to enforce laws ensuring peace and religious harmony.

The speakers stressed that Hazrat Ali (RA) played a pivotal role in shaping the early Islamic state and that his counsel was highly valued by the first three caliphs. They urged the government to officially recognize his martyrdom anniversary and declare it a national holiday.

Recent Stories

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

6 minutes ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

6 minutes ago
 Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan state ..

Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states

36 minutes ago
 Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE nation ..

Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak

1 hour ago
 Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused o ..

Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver

1 hour ago
 Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling ..

Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!

1 hour ago
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Pade ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs

1 hour ago
 Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban f ..

Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining

1 hour ago
 we pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Fou ..

We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..

1 hour ago
 Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

2 hours ago
 UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regul ..

UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan