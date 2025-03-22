Ulema Call For Official Holiday On Martyrdom Anniversary Of Hazrat Ali (RA)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A seminar was held in Abbottabad to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (RA), emphasizing his contributions to islam and governance. The event, organized by Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat at the Abbottabad Press Club.
Addressing the gathering, renowned religious scholar Mufti Umar Haidari stated that successful governments rely on advisors like Hazrat Ali (RA), citing the leadership of the first three caliphs as an example. He called for declaring the 21st of Ramadan a national public holiday, similar to Ashura (10th Muharram), in honor of Hazrat Ali’s (RA) martyrdom.
Speakers including Maulana Abdullah Abbasi, Mufti Jafar Tayyar Maqbool Awan, and Divisional President Haji Muhammad Nawaz Khan.
Scholars highlighted Hazrat Ali’s (RA) legacy of justice, wisdom, and sacrifice, urging the government to take legislative steps to protect the honor of Islamic figures.
Participants also condemned blasphemy against sacred personalities under the pretense of freedom of expression and called on authorities to enforce laws ensuring peace and religious harmony.
The speakers stressed that Hazrat Ali (RA) played a pivotal role in shaping the early Islamic state and that his counsel was highly valued by the first three caliphs. They urged the government to officially recognize his martyrdom anniversary and declare it a national holiday.
Recent Stories
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Comprehensive security plan finalized for Hazrat Ali's Martyrdom Day6 minutes ago
-
AJK President, PM highlight significance of Pakistan day6 minutes ago
-
Ulema call for official holiday on martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA)6 minutes ago
-
Livestock Department marks World Forest Day6 minutes ago
-
SSP, DC visits routes of main procession of Youm-e-Ali6 minutes ago
-
Drug addict kills three fellows with hand grenade in Parachinar6 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting held to review developmental projects6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to expand queue management system in tertiary care hospitals: health minister6 minutes ago
-
Gestational diabetes, high blood pressure pose serious risks to mother and child: senior gynecologis ..16 minutes ago
-
Tessori gives assent to Criminal Prosecution amendment bill16 minutes ago
-
CM’s jail reform: skilled prisoners start earning wages16 minutes ago
-
MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal calls for unity and commitment on Pakistan Day16 minutes ago