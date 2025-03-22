Ulema call for official holiday on martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A seminar was held in Abbottabad to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali Al-Murtaza (RA), emphasizing his contributions to islam and governance. The event, organized by Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat at the Abbottabad Press Club.

Addressing the gathering, renowned religious scholar Mufti Umar Haidari stated that successful governments rely on advisors like Hazrat Ali (RA), citing the leadership of the first three caliphs as an example. He called for declaring the 21st of Ramadan a national public holiday, similar to Ashura (10th Muharram), in honor of Hazrat Ali’s (RA) martyrdom.

Speakers including Maulana Abdullah Abbasi, Mufti Jafar Tayyar Maqbool Awan, and Divisional President Haji Muhammad Nawaz Khan.

Scholars highlighted Hazrat Ali’s (RA) legacy of justice, wisdom, and sacrifice, urging the government to take legislative steps to protect the honor of Islamic figures.

Participants also condemned blasphemy against sacred personalities under the pretense of freedom of expression and called on authorities to enforce laws ensuring peace and religious harmony.

