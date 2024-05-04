Open Menu

Ulema Call On DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Ulema call on DC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A Sargodha Ulema Amaan committee delegation, led by Malana Waqar Ahmed Usman, met with newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Capt. (R) Aurangzeb Haiyder Khan here on Saturday and congratulated him on assuming office.

Maulana Usmani assured the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of complete cooperation with the administration in maintaining peace across the district.

The DC thanked the delegation and said that Ulmaa are playing a key role in maintaining law and order and hoped that mutual cooperation between Ulmaa and the administration would remain exemplary.

Later, the DC held an introduction meeting with media representatives. He said that state media was playing a vital role in society. He hoped that coordination between the media and administration would continue in a better way.

Related Topics

Law And Order Sargodha Media

Recent Stories

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

CSS 2023 results; check complete details here

32 minutes ago
 European companies show interest in investing in P ..

European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector

1 hour ago
 Nominations for three governors'posts; check detai ..

Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here

1 hour ago
 PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024

7 hours ago
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

18 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

18 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

18 hours ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

18 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

18 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan