Ulema call on DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A Sargodha Ulema Amaan committee delegation, led by Malana Waqar Ahmed Usman, met with newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Capt. (R) Aurangzeb Haiyder Khan here on Saturday and congratulated him on assuming office.

Maulana Usmani assured the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner of complete cooperation with the administration in maintaining peace across the district.

The DC thanked the delegation and said that Ulmaa are playing a key role in maintaining law and order and hoped that mutual cooperation between Ulmaa and the administration would remain exemplary.

Later, the DC held an introduction meeting with media representatives. He said that state media was playing a vital role in society. He hoped that coordination between the media and administration would continue in a better way.