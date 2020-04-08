Ulema call on DIG ; assure cooperation

A delegation comprising Ulema from different schools of thought, management body of programs of Shab-e-Barat and members of Peace Committee called on DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation comprising Ulema from different schools of thought, management body of programs of Shab-e-Barat and members of Peace Committee called on DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed here on Wednesday.

Syed Sajid Ali Attari, Syed Ali Mehdi, Sahibzada Nauman Shakir, Nawab Munawar Alam, Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Hafiz Hafeez, Nawab Farrukh Alam, Muhammad Iqbal Attari and Hassan Alam were in the delegation. SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed, ADCG Amir Shafique, officers of District Government and Police department were also present on the occasion.

Ulema and other members of the delegation were of the view that congregations and gatherings ,or collective prayers (Ibadaat) in the mosques and other places, in the wake of impending dangers due to Coronavirus pandemic ,were not advisable. The situation demands extra ordinary care and caution ,they said,adding cooperation and national unity were very important to defeat the threat of viral spread.

They said that according to the advisory of Council�of Islamic Ideology, different fora of Ulema and Mashaikh, Government of the Punjab and Auqaf department, it was unanimously decided not to hold any congregation or gathering in the interest of people's health and safety.

Members of the delegation assured Lahore Police that they will convey the message and advisory to all the members of their communities and other citizens to stay at home and observe their religious activities safely at home on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

DIG Operations said that Lahore Police received complete support and cooperation of Ulema and religious leaders from every sect on government's decision in this regard. He said that Lahore Police was in continued coordination with representatives of all sects and members of Peace Committee on this issue.

" We will ensure complete implementation on section 144 during partial lockdown in the city more strictly in the evening time after 5/6pm to prevent people from unnecessary movement in the city".