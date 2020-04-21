UrduPoint.com
Ulema Calls On DC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Ulema calls on DC

A delegation of Ulema & Khateebs on Tuesday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswur and assured him of their full cooperation on the matters relating to congregational prayers at mosques during lockdown during the Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A delegation of Ulema & Khateebs on Tuesday called on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswur and assured him of their full cooperation on the matters relating to congregational prayers at mosques during lockdown during the Ramazan.

The Ulema delegation fully endorsed viewpoint of the Government on lockdown during the holy month of Ramazan, said DC adding that Ulema have supported the lockdown strategy to fight coronavirus pandemic and assured their complete cooperation in making it successful.

During the meeting, the DC Sukkur urged the Ulema to guide the people on precautionary measures against coronavirus.

