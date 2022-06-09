Ulema condemn BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Ulema Council Sargodha Thursday condemned the blasphemous remarks by leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in strongest terms.

Addressing a rally ,which started from Hamid Shah Masjid, Shaheen chowk and culminated at Company bagh, the Ulema announced complete boycott of Indian products.

They said blasphemy was the most extensive form of terrorism and blasphemous statement by the BJP leaders hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world.

"We will sacrifice everything to uphold the sanctity of our Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)" ,they said and called upon the Muslims to unite to counter Islamophobia.

The rally leaders demanded that the Indian government must release all those Muslims who were arrested for protesting on the issue and demanded exemplary punishment for BJP leaders.

The protesters chanted slogans against the BJP government over the outrageous act .They carried banners inscribed with slogans "Murdabad India", and "We will sacrifice everything for upholding the sanctity of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)". Qazi Nigha Mustafa, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Tahir Masood, Qari Abdul Waheed and other religious scholars addressed the rally.