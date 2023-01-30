Ulema of all schools of thought on Monday condemned the suicide blast in Peshawar's Police Lines mosque in the strongest terms and said the killers of innocent people had nothing to do with Islam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Ulema of all schools of thought on Monday condemned the suicide blast in Peshawar's Police Lines mosque in the strongest terms and said the killers of innocent people had nothing to do with islam.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, and other religious leadership, in a joint statement, said Ulema, Mashaykh and religious scholars of the Islamic world had declared such attack as Haram (forbidden).

They paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and injured police personnel and prayed for the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.

Pakistan Ulama Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Pir Naqibur Rahman, Sahibzada Hasan Hasibur Rahman, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naimi, Muttahida Jamiat Ahl Hadith Pakistan Chairman Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Shia Ulema Council Vice-President Allama Arif Wahidi, Jamiat Ulema Pakistan Central Leadership Maulana Muhammad Khan Laghari, Allama Iftikhar Naqvi, Maulana Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Mufti Abdul Sattar, Maulana Syed Yusuf Shah, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asad Ullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Pitafi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui and others condemned the terrorist attack in it all forms and manifestations.

They said Pakistan Army in collaboration with people defeated terrorism and extremism in the past and even now, the conspiracies hatched to destabilize the country would not be succeeded.

The nation, religious leadership, government, armed forces and security agencies were on one page to get rid of this social evil, they said adding that terrorism and extremism were not accepted anyway.

The Ulema said 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' was a significant document which was unanimously approved by the religious scholars of all segments of the society and according to it, Pakistan was a Muslim state and it could not be consideredas 'Fasiq' or non-Islamic state anyway.