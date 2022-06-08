UrduPoint.com

Ulema Condemn Indian BJP Leaders' Blasphemous Remarks

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Tanzeem-e-Ulema-e-Zia-ul-Uloom Rawalpindi Wednesday condemned the recent blasphemous remarks of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the strongest terms

Addressing a rally that started from Madrassa Zia ul Uloom, 6th road and culminated at Faizabad, the Ulema announced a complete boycott of Indian products.

They said blasphemy was the most extensive form of terrorism and blasphemous statement by the BJP leader has hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world.

They said that "we will sacrifice everything to uphold the sanctity of our Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)" and called upon the Muslims to unite to counter Islamophobia.

It was the duty of every Muslim to defend and fight for the honour of the Holy Prophet (SAW), they maintained.

The rally leaders asked the Indian government to release all those Muslims who have been arrested for protesting on the issue and demanded giving exemplary punishment to the BJP leaders.

The protesters chanted slogans against the BJP India government for her outrageous act against the Muslims and were also carrying banners inscribed with slogans including "Murdabad India" and "we will sacrifice everything for upholding the sanctity of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)".

Allama Pir Syed Hussainuddin Shah, Sahibzada Syed Habib-ul-Haq Shah, Allama Muhammad Ishaq Zafar Allama Mufti Hanif Qureshi and other religious scholars addressed the rally.

