UrduPoint.com

Ulema Condemn Terrorist Attack On Pak Army, Security Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Ulema condemn terrorist attack on Pak Army, security institutions

Ulema of all schools of thought and religious scholars of other religions Friday condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan Army and other security institutions in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Ulema of all schools of thought and religious scholars of other religions Friday condemned the terrorist attack on Pakistan Army and other security institutions in Balochistan.

Assuring their full support to the government and the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, they said they were standing by Pakistan Army and ready to render any kind of sacrifice for the peace, security and stability of the country.

The said the nation was proud of Pakistan Army's martyrs who laid their lives in the line of their duty.

They said the enemy wanted to demolish the security and stability of the country but Ulema hand in hand with all segments of the society would foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

They said the enemy was kept on trying to demolish the security and stability of the country while Pakistan Army and rest of the national security institutions were continuously rendering sacrifices for the security and safety of the nation and country.

The Ulema and religious scholars prayed for the elimination of all the extremist and terrorist elements in the country and high rank of martyrs in Jannah along with early recovery of injured and patient to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister's aide on interfaith harmony and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asad Zakriya Qasmi, Maulana Mufti Abdul Rahim, Pir Naqeeb-ur-Rehman, Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Maulana Syed Zia Ullah Shah Bukhari, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Allama Afzal Haidri, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Syed Yousuf Shah, Maulana Muhammad Khan Laghari, Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Abu Bakr Hameed Sabri, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Professor Abu Bakr Siddique, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Abaidullah Gormani, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Peer Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Church of Pakistan BishopAzad Marshal, Bishop Arshad Joseph, Sardar Bushan Singh, Dr Mehndar, Dr Paul Bhatti and others expressed these views in a joint communique.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Balochistan Army Martyrs Shaheed General Qamar Javed Bajwa Bishop Church Mufti All Government

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says Russia Forces Publicity of Tensions ..

Zelenskyy Says Russia Forces Publicity of Tensions With Ukraine Before Important ..

1 minute ago
 Four die, one injure in Quetta firing

Four die, one injure in Quetta firing

1 minute ago
 Balochistan reports 90 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 90 more positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to provide enabling environment for tra ..

Sindh govt to provide enabling environment for trade, industrial growth: Dharejo ..

3 minutes ago
 JCPOA Talks Reached Advanced Stage Requiring Polit ..

JCPOA Talks Reached Advanced Stage Requiring Political Decisions - Russian Envoy

3 minutes ago
 14 protesters killed in east Chad amid ethnic tens ..

14 protesters killed in east Chad amid ethnic tensions

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>