Ulema Condemn Violation Of Masjid-e-Nabawi's Sanctity By Political Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Ulema and religious scholars from different schools of thought, in their Friday sermons, strongly condemned the violation of Masjid-e-Nabawi's sanctity by some political workers, and said such a sacred place should not be used for political activities.

They read the verses of Surah al-Hujurat in which Allah Almighty said "O you, who have believed, do not raise your voices above the voice of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) or be loud to Him in speech like the loudness of some of you to others, lest your deeds become worthless while you perceive not. Indeed, those who lower their voices before the Messenger of Allah, they are the ones whose hearts Allah has tested for righteousness. For them is forgiveness and great reward. Indeed, those who call you (O Muhammad) from behind the chambers-most of them do not use reason.

And if they had been patient until you (could) come out to them, it would have been better for them but Allah is Forgiving and Merciful ".

Ulema were of the view that the holy place like Masjid-e-Nabawi was above politics and it should not be used for political gains.

They highlighted the teachings and various aspects of the life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), declaring them golden principles in leading lives and establishing welfare societies.

While observing the Jumma-tul-Wida (last Friday of the fasting month), Ulema and religious scholars offered special prayers for the forgiveness of the faithful, besides peace, progress and security of the country.

They also prayed for liberation of occupied territories of Muslims including Palestine and Kashmir, and greater unity of Ummah to tackle nefarious designs of anti-Islam forces.

