Ulema Conference Held To Engage Scholars In Making Bannu Polio Free

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Thursday arranged a one-day Ulema conference in Bannu district to engage religious scholars in the mission to make Bannu polio-free

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government on Thursday arranged a one-day Ulema conference in Bannu district to engage religious scholars in the mission to make Bannu polio-free.

The conference which was attended by distinguished scholars and key officials sought to harness the influential role of Ulema in eradicating polio through collaborative efforts. Prominent figures including Caretaker Health Advisor Dr. Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Commissioner Bannu Division, and Parvez Sabatkhel participated in the conference.

Scholars including Maulana Mufti Abdul Ghani, Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, and Maulana Qari Muhammad Roman actively contributed to discussions on eliminating the polio virus highlighting the role scholars of in making Bannu a polio-free area.

Caretaker Advisor Dr. Riaz Anwar shed light on the consequences of polio highlighting the permanent physical disability it inflicts upon children. He urged widespread polio vaccination and said that education and awareness to combat the spread of the virus is needed.

Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir underscored the pivotal role of scholars in raising awareness within society and sought their cooperation to meet the deadline of government to eradicate polio from the area.

