Ulema cooperation imperative for peaceful Ashura: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Saturday the local administration in collaboration with police and other departments had made foolproof security arrangements for Ashura days.

However, the cooperation of Ulema and religious scholars is imperative for peaceful observance of Ashura Muharram.

He was addressing a meeting of District Peace Committee while reviewing the administrative and security measures taken in connection with Ashura Day.

Eulogizing the services and cooperation of members of peace committee, the DC said that their role was ideal for the promotion of religious harmony, tolerance, peace and brotherhood.

He said that comprehensive arrangements had been made for peaceful observance of Ashura day, adding that all security and administrative matters were being monitored through Central Control Room.

He said that efforts to maintain peace and harmony should continue.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza said the credit for maintaining peace went to religious leaders. He said the district police would fulfill its responsibility on Ashura day in an effective manner.

MNA Khurram Shehzad called for strict arrangements on Ashura day and paid homage to the efforts of Ulema in maintaining law and order.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, CEOs Health & education Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, Ali Ahmed Sian, MD Wasa Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, CEO Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas, Maulana Yusuf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Mufti Zia Madani, Muhammad Jafar Naqvi, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Iftikhar Naqvi, Pir Muhammad Ibrahim, Qari Hanif Bhatti, Dr. Mumtaz, Chacha Abdul Rashid, MahmoodAlam Jutt, Tanveer Riaz, Sahibzada Mansha Salik, Abdul QayyumAnwar and others were also present.