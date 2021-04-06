UrduPoint.com
Ulema' Cooperation On Coronavirus SOPs Need Of The Hour: Commissioner Hazara

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday said that protection of masses from the third wave of Coronavirus is the ultimate responsibility of government in this regard the cooperation of Ulema is need of the time

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsood Tuesday said that protection of masses from the third wave of Coronavirus is the ultimate responsibility of government in this regard the cooperation of Ulema is need of the time.

He expressed these views while talking to the Ulema of KPK on a video link conference chaired by Chief Secretary KPK Dr. Kazim Niaz.

He further said that the voice of Ulema and Mashaik is more effective, the third wave of coronavirus is infecting people at a rapid pace if we would not follow the Coronavirus SOPs then there would be no place in hospitals, Ulema should spread this message to every house, adding the commissioner said.

Commissioner Hazara emphasized that Ulema should motivate followers to strictly adopt 20 points agenda during the holy month of Ramadan for the Tarawih, prayers at all mosques and Imam Barghas.

In the meeting, Ulema from various districts of the Hazara division presented their suggestions while commissioner Hazara assured them of the implementation of their suggestions.

Riaz Khan Mahsood told the meeting that in the light of KP government directives we have organized a meeting with the Ulama of Hazara division and decided precautionary measures in the light of a meeting chaired by the president of Pakistan Dr. Arif Ilwi with Ulema and Mashaik of Pakistan.

He further said that in this regard DCs, ACs, DPOs and Tehsildars of Hazara division would organize meetings with Ulema to ensure the enforcement of SOPs to cope with the third wave Coronavirus in the region, in all over the division committee would be established in every mosque which would cooperate with the Ulema for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs, adding the commissioner said.

