Ulema Council Chief Welcomes US-Taliban Peace Accord

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Ulema council chief welcomes US-Taliban peace accord

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) ::Chairman Central Ulema Council Pakistan and Central Secretary General International Khatam-e-Nabuwat Movement Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi has welcomed the peace accord signed between the US and Afghan Taliban.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that the agreement proved that wars were no solution to any issues. He urged the world powers to avoid imposing wars on countries.

He said that all religious forces had always desired peace in Afghanistan.

