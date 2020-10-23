UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulema Council Condemns Human Rights Violations In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:48 PM

Ulema Council condemns human rights violations in IIOJK

Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan (MUCP) Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said on Friday that it was high time that world community exerted pressure on India to stop unprecedented human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play its role to help resolve the Kashmir issue according to United Nations (UN) resolutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Markazi Ulema Council Pakistan (MUCP) Chairman Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said on Friday that it was high time that world community exerted pressure on India to stop unprecedented human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play its role to help resolve the Kashmir issue according to United Nations (UN) resolutions.

About the black day being observed by Kashmiris on October 27, he said that Kashmiris had been facing the worst kind of violence and subjugation for demanding their right to self-determination.

Sahibzada Qasmi, who is also Secretary General of International Khatm-e-Nabuwaat Movement Pakistan, said that entire Pakistani nation was extending full support to the oppressed Kashmiris and would continue to do so till the freedom of Kashmiris.

He said that valiant Kashmiris would not bow before the timid Indian forces which were committing severe atrocities on unarmed innocent people of (IIOJK), adding that the day was not far off when Kashmiris would embrace victory.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Jammu October

Recent Stories

Oil Transit to Poland Via Belarus Resuming - Belne ..

2 minutes ago

Facilities to ensure on Eid-e-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW) ..

2 minutes ago

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

50 minutes ago

UNHCR Believes Timing to Determine Impact of Confe ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader pledges support to Kashmiris

4 minutes ago

France to Strengthen State Employees' Protection A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.