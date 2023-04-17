Ulema Council condoles death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Central Ulema Council Pakistan on Monday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident.

In a condolence message, Chairman Central Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Vice Chairman Pir Je Khalid Mahmood Qasmi, Central General Secretary Allama Shah Nawaz Farooqi and others, said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a seasoned politician and his services could not be forgotten.

They paid tribute to the late Federal Minister for his best services religiously, socially and politically.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, the Central Ulema Council held 'Dua' for the departed souls in allits associated mosques.